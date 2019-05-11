WHITEWATER

UW-Whitewater announced Friday that Ryan Callahan will be the interim athletic director starting Saturday.

Todd Garzarelli, who was hired for the position in June 2017, is leaving to take a similar role at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Callahan, a Janesville Parker High School graduate, has served as an assistant athletic director for internal operations, director of continuing education and was a UW-W student athlete himself, according to a campus announcement from Interim Chancellor Cheryl Green.

“He is committed to creating an environment of excellence for our student athletes, inspiring them to excel in the classroom, the community and their chosen sports,” Green said in the announcement.