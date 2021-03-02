WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater on Monday named five finalists to become the next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, and they include candidates from elsewhere in the university, state and country.
Greg Cook currently is serving in that position with an interim title.
The five finalists and days they are visiting campus are:
- John Chenoweth, UW-W dean of the College of Business and Economics (March 17-19). He has been the dean since 2015, and he served in Cook’s position when Cook was interim chancellor for about a month last fall.
- La Vonne Cornell-Swanson, associate provost for faculty and student affairs at St. Cloud State University (March 21-23). She graduated from UW-W in 1980 with a degree in social work. She also worked in the UW System administration.
- Jeanine Gangeness, associate vice president for academic affairs at Winona State University-Rochester (March 7-9). She was a finalist for the UW-Stevens Point chancellor position, but someone else was chosen.
- Daniel Moon, associate provost for academic and student affairs at the University of North Florida (March 14-16). He said he served as an assistant professor of biology at UW-Oshkosh in 2003-04.
- David Travis, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs and student success at UW-River Falls (March 10-12). From 2013-18, he was the dean of the UW-W College of Letters and Sciences, where he started as an assistant professor of geography in 1994.
The candidates are expected to participate in forums where faculty, staff, students and the community may hear from them. The exact format and times for forums were not immediately released Monday.
An 11-member search committee is in charge of this process and recommended the finalists to Chancellor Dwight Watson. The committee is co-chaired by College of Letters and Sciences Dean Frank Goza and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Artanya Wesley.
The final recommendations to Watson are expected in mid- to late March.