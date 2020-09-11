WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater on Friday moved to restrict indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than 10 people “for the foreseeable future,” a move brought on by an increase in COVID-19 cases “both locally and statewide.”
This week, 115 students tested positive for COVID-19, according to the university’s dashboard. Last week, there were fewer than half as many cases (51), and the week is not over.
The total weekly figure Thursday was 69, and on Wednesday it was 44.
On Wednesday at a Whitewater City Council meeting, Interim Chancellor Greg Cook said the numbers were “skyrocketing.” He and other university and student officials asked the council to adopt its own mass-gathering ordinance, which they said would help enforcement of off-campus parties.
The council declined to adopt the ordinance, questioning what other options the university had in its toolbox. Some council members and public speakers feared unintended consequences from the ordinance.
The new gathering rule UW-W announced Friday affects on-campus events.
UW-W events that previously were granted exemptions will need to reapply, according to the Friday announcement.