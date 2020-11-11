WHITEWATER
The U.S. Department of Education has named UW-Whitewater a "Green Ribbon School" for its sustainability efforts, one of only five universities nationwide to be recognized in 2020.
The award is based on three "pillars” of the green school philosophy, according to a news release. Award winners must demonstrate progress in reducing environmental impacts, such as waste; improve health and wellness in a sustainable way; and offer environmental and sustainability education that emphasizes hands-on, real-world learning.
The university will celebrate the award with a virtual ceremony at 10 a.m. Thursday. UW System President Tommy Thompson and UW-W Chancellor Dwight Watson will speak.
Wes Enterline, UW-W’s sustainability director, said the goal of applying for the award was to highlight various sustainability efforts across campus, which span many departments and academic disciplines, according to the release.