Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater Chancellor Search and Screen Committee will hold listening sessions Monday for various campus constituencies.

The sessions in both Whitewater and Janesville will inform the search committee on what the two campuses want in a new chancellor, according to a news release.

The meetings are open to those who want to attend.

The UW System this week announced the members of the 11-person committee that will pick a replacement for former Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned effective Dec. 31 after her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was banned from campus after being accused of sexual harassment.

The interim chancellor is Cheryl Green, a vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh.

Monday’s schedule includes these sessions:

Student government officers, university staff and academic staff have times allotted between 9 and 11:10 a.m. in the Hamilton Room of the University Center in Whitewater.

Faculty have two listening sessions—from 11:15 a.m. to noon and 1:45 to 2:30 p.m.—in the Hamilton Room.

Between the two faculty sessions is one for alumni and the community, scheduled from 12:05 to 12:55 p.m. in the Hamilton Room.

The UW-Whitewater at Rock County listening session runs from 4 to 4:50 p.m. in the Kirk Denmark Theatre inside the Wells Cultural Center on the Janesville campus.

The committee’s goal is to have a new chancellor by June 1.

