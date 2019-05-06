01STOCK_UW-WHITEWATER
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

One of four finalists for the UW-Whitewater chancellor job is no longer a finalist.

Guiyou Huang has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to a UW System news release Monday.

The post was left vacant when former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December.

Huang's scheduled visits to the Whitewater and Rock County campuses, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, are canceled. The release did not give a reason for Huang's withdrawal. 

Huang is the chancellor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, where he is also a tenured English professor.

A special UW Board of Regents committee now will pick among three finalists for the position. The remaining finalists are Cheryl Green, Dwight Watson and Philip Way.

The finalists will participate in several public forums that will give students, faculty, staff and residents a chance to talk with them.

UW System President Ray Cross and the regents committee will interview finalists May 17. They will recommend one candidate to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.