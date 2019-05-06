WHITEWATER

One of four finalists for the UW-Whitewater chancellor job is no longer a finalist.

Guiyou Huang has withdrawn his name from consideration, according to a UW System news release Monday.

The post was left vacant when former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December.

Huang's scheduled visits to the Whitewater and Rock County campuses, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, are canceled. The release did not give a reason for Huang's withdrawal.

Huang is the chancellor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, where he is also a tenured English professor.

A special UW Board of Regents committee now will pick among three finalists for the position. The remaining finalists are Cheryl Green, Dwight Watson and Philip Way.

The finalists will participate in several public forums that will give students, faculty, staff and residents a chance to talk with them.

UW System President Ray Cross and the regents committee will interview finalists May 17. They will recommend one candidate to the full Board of Regents, which must approve the appointment.