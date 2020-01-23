WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater is planning to cut its budget by $12 million over the next two years and lay off employees to compensate for a “drastic decline in enrollment,” the university’s chancellor announced Thursday.
For the third year in a row, enrollment for the Whitewater campus went down, dropping 4.1%—from 12,084 students in 2018 to 11,586 in 2019, according to data from the fall semester.
Enrollment at the university’s Rock County campus in Janesville is down 11.6%—from 975 students in 2018 to 862 students this year.
Another administrator told The Gazette on Wednesday that enrollment is down more than the university expected.
Chancellor Dwight C. Watson in his announcement said the university’s current plan is to make base budget cuts of $6 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2021. These are not one-time reductions, he wrote.
“In the past, UW-Whitewater had robust reserves that allowed campus to weather challenges,” he wrote. “That is no longer the case, and we must align our spending to the revenue we generate.”
Along with layoffs, Watson wrote that other “immediate savings” they must make include contract non-renewals and reduction in appointment times.
Before the latest three years of decline, UW-W had record enrollment seven times in eight years.
The decline on Whitewater’s campus comes entirely from the undergraduate student population, which went from 10,747 in 2018 to 10,158 in 2019.
There was a 6.8% increase in graduate students—from 1,337 to 1,428.
Matt Aschenbrener, associate vice chancellor for enrollment and retention, said the graduate school numbers did not increase as much as he thought they would, however.
That combined with the decrease at Rock County and the cutting of two classes as part of the university’s Partners in Education program contributed to the overall decrease, he said. The program allows high school students to earn university credits while still in high school.
Aschenbrener said the university has been working “diligently” in the last 18 months to change its marketing, build new programs and initiatives and make the admissions staff more closely match the region’s demographics.
He said they recently brought on a bilingual admissions counselor.
Last year, the university reported seeing record-high retention at about 82%. While Aschenbrener said in a follow-up email they don’t yet have the new rate, he thought it would be “near or just below 80%, which is still a really strong retention rate compared to our peer institutions.”
There is hope next year will buck the declining enrollment trend because campus tour numbers are up since early summer, he said.
“We think that we’re headed in the right direction,” he said.
Watson also wrote that an “uptick” in applications and admissions are also “good signs for the fall of 2020 class.”
This story will be updated.