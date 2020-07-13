WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater's chancellor on Monday described a federal agency's order about international students, which Wisconsin and other states are challenging in court, as “troubling."
Dwight Watson commented on the order from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE, that prohibits international students from staying or returning to the U.S. for the fall semester if the university is only holding classes online.
“UW-Whitewater deeply values and appreciates our international students and staff. Our campus is a more engaging and vibrant place because of our international Warhawk family members,” Watson said in the announcement.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to ensure their presence and success at UW-Whitewater.”
Watson said UW-W's international students represent more than 40 countries.
State Attorney General Josh Kaul on Monday was among 18 attorneys general who sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and ICE over the order.
UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a statement that he and the system “fully support” Kaul’s legal action. However, he said they thought their planned hybrid teaching model for the fall would comply with the order if it is upheld in court.
Watson said UW-W leaders are in contact with students at the campuses in Whitewater and Rock County to support them.
“As members of the Warhawk family, I encourage all of us to take the time to reach out to students or friends impacted by these new rules to check in with them and to offer support,” he added.