WHITEWATER
Six months after her husband was banned from campus for repeated claims of sexual harassment, UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper is leaving her position, according to an announcement released Monday.
"I want to share with you that I have submitted my resignation as chancellor effective December 31, 2018," Kopper said in an announcement to campus.
UW System President Ray Cross wrote to Kopper on June 22 about his decision to punish her husband, Alan "Pete" Hill, after reviewing an investigation into claims he sexually harassed female employees.
The agenda for the UW Board of Regents' Dec. 6 meeting says in closed session the regents were to "consider taking a personnel action to discipline or terminate a chancellor." The agenda did not specifically name Kopper, however.
This was the same regents meeting where they discussed raises for all chancellors. The regents decided not to give Kopper a raise starting in 2019. All but three chancellors got raises.
Since Kopper took over the university's top job in July 2015, Hill had served in an unpaid, mostly ceremonial position called "associate to the chancellor."
Multiple sources confirmed to The Gazette that Kopper did not speak at Saturday's winter commencement ceremony, although she had been scheduled to do so. Provost Susan Elrod spoke in her place.
A UW-W spokesperson directed all questions to the UW System, including who will serve as interim chancellor and how the process for selecting a new chancellor will play out.
UW System officials did not immediately respond to questions.
After news about Hill broke in September, some people called on Kopper to resign. Among them were state Sen. Steve Nass, R-La Grange, and former Whitewater City Council member Stephanie (Goettl) Vander Pas, who recently vacated her seat.
Vander Pas said Hill touched her inappropriately when she was a UW-W student. This weekend, she directed questions about Kopper to her attorney, who was not immediately available.
Nass, who has served as vice chairman of the Senate's Committee on Universities and Technical Colleges, said Monday that the campus can now look to the future.
“While today’s resignation opens the door for positive change at UW-Whitewater, none of us should forget the healing that continues for the students and employees negatively impacted by the alleged conduct of Mr. Hill and the failure of top-level administrators to prevent these circumstances,” Nass said in a statement.
The decision to ban Kopper's husband from campus, which happened in June, remained quiet until Sept. 14. Kopper wrote about the decision in an announcement to campus minutes after the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel received documents after an open records request.
The case raised questions about whether Kopper should be held responsible for the alleged actions of her husband.
“As you can imagine, this is a challenging and unique set of circumstances for me as a wife, as a woman, and as your Chancellor,” Kopper wrote in September.
Hill has denied the allegations in documents. Kopper said she supported the decision to ban him from campus, but in a letter to Cross she expressed "concerns" about some of the statements of fact.
Kopper’s announcement does not say why she is resigning. Instead, the letter thanks the campus community and lists accomplishments of which she is proud.
In it, Kopper celebrated records for rate of retention and fundraising. She also pointed to the opening of the Mary Poppe Chrisman Success Center and initiatives such as the Warhawk Emergency Fund, which provides financial support to students in immediate need.
“Higher education is in a period of unprecedented change, but through it all, you—the students, faculty and staff of this amazing University—have never lost sight of our core values,” Kopper wrote. “Always remember your work is noble work.
“I will forever have a place in my heart that you have touched that is Warhawk purple.”
This story was updated at 12:25 p.m. Monday and will be updated further.
