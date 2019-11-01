JANESVILLE

A UW-Whitewater at Rock County student who had a double lung transplant and advocated for organ donations died last week, the university announced Friday.

Aaliyah Milledge, 18, died Oct. 22.

Milledge was from Milwaukee and enrolled in the Rock County campus as a liberal arts major.

The university in its announcement did not say how Milledge died, but it mentioned her double-lung transplant.

“Aaliyah lived her life to the fullest,” the university said in its announcement. “(She) truly embodied the Warhawk spirit.”

A June Facebook post by the organization Donate Life Wisconsin thanks Milledge for sharing her story about her transplant the year before, saying she had become an “outspoken” advocate for organ, tissue and eye donation.

A memorial service for Milledge will be from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Lamb of God Missionary Baptist Church, 8415 W. Bradley Road, Milwaukee.

A UW-W flag will fly at half-staff on Friday, Nov. 8 in her memory.

The university shared information about available counseling services, where students can contact University Health and Counseling Services in the Ambrose Health Center by calling 262-472-1305.

Faculty and staff can call the employee assistance program at 866-274-4723.