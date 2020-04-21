WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater on Tuesday announced it will enact two types of furloughs to cover about $5 million of the nearly $9 million it expects to lose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university hopes federal aid “may cover the rest,” according to an announcement from Chancellor Dwight Watson.
Furloughs of up to three months, to come between May and July, are planned for 12-month employees who are not currently working and others who will be identified this week, according to the announcement. Notices on the furloughs are coming this week, and meetings with human resources officials will be available.
All other employees must take 13 furlough days between May 1 and June 30, 2021, the chancellor wrote.
Furloughs continue employee benefits, such as health insurance and vacation and sick leave accrual, according to the announcement. The employee will also be able to return to the job.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we live, work, study and learn. Across the state and nation, everyone is feeling the impact of this pandemic,” the chancellor wrote. “The widespread nature of this situation is requiring us to make decisions that we’d rather not.”
As he said in an announcement Friday, Watson wrote that furloughs are preferred to layoffs, but he stressed that layoffs are possible if the situation calls for them.
“Additional sacrifices may be asked of us,” he wrote.