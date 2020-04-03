WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater says it plans to offer an online master’s degree in business analytics.
Starting in fall, UW-W will offer a 30-credit Master's of Science program that can be completed entirely online in about two years when done part time, according to a Thursday news release.
Organizations are now able to acquire data faster and more easily, the release states. Advances in software make analyzing data more affordable and accessible, too.
Paul Ambrose, graduate program coordinator and associate dean of the College of Business and Economics, said in the release that the data analytics emphasis in other programs has grown “significantly” in the last three years.
“We are pleased to offer this new program,” he said.