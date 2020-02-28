WHITEWATER
The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded a nearly $2 million grant to UW-Whitewater so it can train workers for cybersecurity jobs, the university announced.
The Apprenticeship: Closing the Skills Gap grant program supports the expansion of apprenticeships in advanced manufacturing, health care and information technology industries.
UW-W was one of 28 recipients to receive part of the $100 million grant, according to a news release. Over the next four years, the university plans to develop a curriculum to train and credential apprentices in cybersecurity and related fields.
About 1,600 apprentices who are now unemployed or underemployed—particularly Native Americans and veterans—are expected to participate and complete the program, according to the release.
Wisconsin currently has about 4,900 unfilled jobs in cybersecurity that the apprentices could help fill, Kevin Kaufman, director of the UW-W Small Business Development Center, said in the release.
The university plans to partner with about 700 private companies, public sector entities and educational institutions to determine skills gaps in the cybersecurity field, according to the release. The training will be designed to prepare the apprentices for entry-level jobs.
Collaborating on implementing the grant will be Kaufman; Brian Dennis, director of the Cyber Security Center for Small Businesses; Roger Yin, a professor of information technology and supply chain management, and Jiazhen Zhou, an associate professor of computer science.
For more information or questions about the grant, contact Brian Dennis at 262-472-3936 or dennis@uww.edu.