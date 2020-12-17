WHITEWATER
Up to 40% of UW-Whitewater’s programs could be cut under a budget review now underway, the UW-Whitewater Faculty Senate said in a statement.
Chancellor Dwight Watson said the 40% figure is "woefully inadequate," adding that UW-W could not survive with that kind of a cut.
The senate said it is calling off a compromise on the issue that it had reached with the university administration because of a statement Watson delivered to the senate Dec. 8.
Students would end up with fewer options for majors, minors and classes, and the cuts would have serious effects in the local economy, according to the statement.
Watson replied Thursday, saying he values the UW System practice of “shared governance,” which gives faculty a voice in such decisions, but the buck stops at his desk.
“As we look at potential changes to our university budget and curricular offerings, shared governance is a vital part of the process,” Watson’s statement reads. “Of course, we have been and will continue to work with faculty members and the Faculty Senate on these important matters.
"As chancellor, it is ultimately my responsibility to make the final decisions that will impact the long-term future of UW-Whitewater," Watson wrote.
“I would not consciously do anything that would harm the growth potential of this university or would have adverse effects on the community or region,” Watson stated.
The compromise called for faculty to collect budget information from academic programs, according to the senate statement, but the senate called it off after Watson told the senate at a meeting Dec. 8 that he would receive the senate’s work but make decisions himself about what programs would be offered, the statement says.
The senate’s statement says the academic program cuts would be identified for possible reduction or elimination by May 2021 and that the those decisions shouldn’t be based on the unusual conditions of coronavirus pandemic.
“The Faculty Senate opposes any hasty decisions that would have long-term and widespread impacts, instead opting for sacrifices that can get UW-Whitewater through this difficult time while protecting its ability to be successful for decades to come,” the statement continues.
“Furthermore, the return to stability is already on the horizon: COVID-19 vaccines are becoming available; applications for fall 2021 are up, and universities will be in high demand as workers seek new skills in response to the changes caused by a year of remote business," the statement continues.
“If UW-Whitewater plans to remain as successful in the next 10 years as it has been in the previous 20, closing programs and laying off instructors is not the way forward,” the statement concludes.
The faculty senate plans to meet Tuesday Feb. 2 from 2-5 p.m. to discuss "institutional direction."
This story will be updated.
The compromise called for faculty to collect budget information from academic programs, according to the senate statement, but the senate is calling it off after Watson told the senate at a meeting Dec. 8 that he would receive the senate’s work and make decisions himself about what programs would be offered, the statement says.