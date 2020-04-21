WHITEWATER
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, UW-Whitewater and UW-Whitewater at Rock County are cutting their application fees and making it easier to apply for college, according to a news release from the university.
Steps they’ve taken include:
- Reducing the admission fee from $50 to $25. Fee waivers are available for students whose families are experiencing financial hardship because of COVID-19. Students who need a waiver can contact the admissions office and request one.
- Accepting unofficial transcripts for admission consideration and flexibility submitting other application materials.
- Holding students harmless for circumstances out the their control such as the cancellation of college board exams or a high school or college moving to a pass-fail system.
Applications for the fall semester will be taken throughout the summer.
On Friday, May 1, UW-Whitewater will hold a virtual preview day on Facebook.
For more information, visit uww.edu/admissions.