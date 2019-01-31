01STOCK_UW-WHITEWATER
Buy Now
Anthony Wahl

WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater Chancellor Search and Screen Committee invites the public to a community listening session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Innovation Center atrium, 1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater.

The committee is responsible for choosing a replacement for former Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned effective Dec. 31. The interim chancellor is Cheryl Green, a vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh.

The meeting will include small-group discussions about several topics:

  • What characteristics, attributes or strengths do you want in a new chancellor?
  • Which characteristics are required and which would be nice to have?
  • What challenges or opportunities does UW-Whitewater face, and what characteristics and attributes would help the successful candidate address these issues?
  • What are the top three to five selling points about UW-Whitewater? Why should candidates be excited about coming to Whitewater?

Toppers pizza will be served.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse