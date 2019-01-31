WHITEWATER
The UW-Whitewater Chancellor Search and Screen Committee invites the public to a community listening session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Innovation Center atrium, 1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater.
The committee is responsible for choosing a replacement for former Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned effective Dec. 31. The interim chancellor is Cheryl Green, a vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh.
The meeting will include small-group discussions about several topics:
- What characteristics, attributes or strengths do you want in a new chancellor?
- Which characteristics are required and which would be nice to have?
- What challenges or opportunities does UW-Whitewater face, and what characteristics and attributes would help the successful candidate address these issues?
- What are the top three to five selling points about UW-Whitewater? Why should candidates be excited about coming to Whitewater?
Toppers pizza will be served.
