WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater Chancellor Search and Screen Committee invites the public to a community listening session from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, in the Innovation Center atrium, 1221 Innovation Drive, Whitewater.

The committee is responsible for choosing a replacement for former Chancellor Beverly Kopper, who resigned effective Dec. 31. The interim chancellor is Cheryl Green, a vice chancellor for student affairs at UW-Oshkosh.

The meeting will include small-group discussions about several topics:

What characteristics, attributes or strengths do you want in a new chancellor?

Which characteristics are required and which would be nice to have?

What challenges or opportunities does UW-Whitewater face, and what characteristics and attributes would help the successful candidate address these issues?

What are the top three to five selling points about UW-Whitewater? Why should candidates be excited about coming to Whitewater?

Toppers pizza will be served.