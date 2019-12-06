JANESVILLE

UW-Whitewater at Rock County has signed an agreement with UW-Platteville to continue a program that has already proved successful.

University officials signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday that allows students at UW-Whitewater at Rock County to earn Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering from UW-Platteville.

The program, part of the UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships, has been around since 2006, but the merger of UW-Rock County and UW-Whitewater created what amounted to a new institution, said Tricia Clasen, interim dean of the College of Integrated Studies at UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

The new agreement gives university officials the chance to “reinvigorate” the program, according to a news release from the university.

“It was also about trying to recommit ourselves to growth in the program and letting the community know what kind of opportunities it provides,” Clasen said.

Part of that recommitment comes in the form of a new position, a lecturer/coordinator who will teach and guide the students through the program.

UW-Whitewater does not have an engineering program, and this could meet its needs as well. However, Clasen said the target audience for program is working adults.

“We know that the program was largely designed for people who are place-bound and unable to leave the area to pursue an engineering degree,” Clasen said.

The UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships has locations throughout the state, and they mostly serve working adults, Clasen said. But she thinks the program also has potential for working college-age students who cannot leave the area.

Local businesses have been supportive because the program helps develop new talent and retain employees they already have, Chasen said.

The local campus already has the space and facilities to handle courses and labs.

In 2007, what was then UW-Rock County opened an engineering center funded by Forward Janesville, the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce and the college. At that time, it was known as the Collaborative Engineering Program.