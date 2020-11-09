WHITEWATER
As expected, UW-Whitewater enrollment dropped 3.6% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to data released by the UW System.
The drop is consistent with falling enrollment across the UW System. The system as a whole saw a 1.9% decrease, which is in line with national demographic changes, according to a news release from the UW System.
Then-Interim Chancellor Greg Cook said in October that the university expected about a 4% drop in enrollment.
During a town hall event with university and city of Whitewater officials, Cook said “many national and local experts” in the spring said COVID-19 could lead to college enrollment declines of 20% or 25%.
Before the pandemic, he said, the university was expecting about a 2% decline this school year, as well.
The data looks at enrollment as of the 10th day of classes, according to the release.
UW-Madison, UW-Green Bay and UW-Parkside saw increases in enrollment, according to the data.
UW-Platteville, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Stout saw the greatest declines at 8.8%, 5.4% and 5%, respectively.