The UW System Board of Regents elected Karen Walsh as its president for a one-year term Friday, according to a system news release.
Walsh is a graduate of UW-Madison and previous board vice president. She succeeds Edmund Manydeeds III, who had served as president since June 2021.
“Regent President Walsh has already had a lasting and influential impact on our great university system, having overseen chancellor and president searches and speaking forcefully and passionately about public higher education,” Manydeeds said in the news release. “Her leadership will serve the Board well.
The board also elected Amy Blumenfeld Bogost as vice president Friday. The board elects a president and vice president each June. Walsh has been on the board since May 2019 and Bogost joined in May 2020.
“Regent Bogost has also demonstrated a strong commitment to the UW System, especially to students as leader of the Education Committee,” Manydeeds said.
In her new position as board president, Walsh will designate board committee membership, sign all diplomas and contracts issued by the board, and speak on behalf of the board with the governor and legislative group, according to the release.
