WHITEWATER

After learning half of all students working toward an undergraduate degree feel some type of anxiety in the classroom or as part of their academic experiences, UW System leaders said they realized action was needed.

“The entire board of regents was staggered by that (number),” UW System Board of Regents President Andrew Petersen said.

Petersen, UW System President Ray Cross and other Wisconsin education leaders are at UW-Whitewater this week for the All in Wisconsin media tour, which aims to demonstrate the impact of the UW System on the state.

UW-Whitewater has a total economic impact of $514.9 million on the state. The campus contributes 4,480 jobs and $198.7 million in annual wages, a presentation from UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson reads.

Documents given to The Gazette by the university indicate the campus brings in an estimated $23.1 million in annual tax revenue for the state.

Because the campus has such a large economic impact, Petersen said, the state wants students to be well taken care of, and mental health is a top priority for the board of regents.

A working group has been studying mental health and student anxiety since June. In February and April, the group will give the full board of regents findings and recommendations for addressing the issues, Petersen said.

Petersen said the board of regents has been reminded during the process how many qualified experts live in the state and said they’re looking at turning to those people and organizations for possible solutions.

“We’re going to mobilize those resources,” he said.

Because so many students are feeling the effects of mental health issues and anxiety, Petersen said, individual campuses and larger education groups should continue to focus on those issues.

He said UW System campus environments help students and their families feel safe physically and mentally, making the schools attractive.

“Fortunately, so many of our campuses are located in very safe areas. Public safety is important, and that can be a showcase to why you want to come to a UW Wisconsin campus,” he said.

Petersen pointed to multiple campuses in Wisconsin increasing counseling and administration staff to combat mental health issues and provide more resources. He said mental health continues to be one of “the most pivotal” issues for the board of regents.

“The level of anxiety that students have today is unprecedented," Petersen said. "Anything that we can do to solve that at a state level is important."