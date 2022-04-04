Jim Henderson, the interim chancellor at UW-Whitewater, has resigned.
“One of my three goals for my time as interim chancellor has been to help this campus hire the best chancellor possible who will be here for the long term," Henderson wrote in a statement released Monday. "Over the past few days, it has become clear to me that I cannot make progress on that goal. Given that, I feel that it is in both the best interest of UW-Whitewater and me personally that I resign my position as interim chancellor, and I have submitted my resignation effective at the end of the day today.”
John Chenoweth, UW-W's provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs, will take over the role of interim chancellor beginning Tuesday, the UW System announced later Monday afternoon. Chenoweth has been provost since July 2021 and was previously dean of the university's College of Business and Economics.
Chenoweth and the university's three other vice chancellors said Henderson's move was unexpected and that they knew the university community would likely have questions. The vice chancellors said they were in close contact with the UW System and will share information when they are able.
“It’s understandable to feel a sense of disappointment at this time, having gone through multiple leadership transitions over the past few years," the statement said.
"The vice chancellors are united in our passionate dedication to this university — to serving all of you, our students, faculty and staff members — and we are united in our fierce commitment in moving the Whitewater and Rock County campuses forward.”
The statement was signed by Chenoweth, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Artanya Wesley, interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs Jeff Arnold and interim Vice Chancellor for University Relations Katie Kuznacic.
This story was updated at 4:20 p.m. Monday after John Chenoweth was named as Henderson's replacement.
