WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater Chancellor Dwight Watson is resigning from the university’s top post following a recent stomach and intestinal cancer diagnosis.
Tommy Thompson, the head of the UW System, has appointed former system Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Jim Henderson to serve as the university’s interim leader.
Watson, who was hired in 2019, will resign effective June 30, according to a news release. He will then help in the transition with Henderson until Oct. 31 before becoming a tenured faculty member with the College of Education and Professional Studies, in accordance with his contract.
Watson in an announcement to the campus said he has upcoming treatments that will “take me away from my job responsibilities.”
He said he became an educator because “a life worth living is one that is lived for others.” He sought out where he thought he could do the most good.
“By following this belief, I often neglect myself,” he said. “Over the course of the pandemic, I have encouraged all of you to prioritize your health and well-being. I must do the same.”
Thompson thanked Watson for his time in the chancellor position.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of Dwight’s personal health challenges,” Thompson said in the release. “We are incredibly fortunate that Jim Henderson has agreed to lead the university at this challenging time. He is a personable and thoughtful academic leader with exceptional experience that will benefit UW-Whitewater greatly.”
Henderson was most recently the UW-Madison interim provost during summer 2019, according to the release. He served in his previous UW System role in student and academic affairs from 2016-18.
Before that, he was the provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette from 2014-16 and a dean at a university in California before then.
“I’m excited to join the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater community as the university moves forward with planning and shaping its academic program to meet the needs of its students and the state of Wisconsin,” Henderson said in the release. “UW-Whitewater is a gem.”
Henderson will start July 1 and be in the position indefinitely, the release states. He will make $245,000 annually.
Watson’s annual salary in the faculty position will be $92,325.
“Serving as chancellor of this legacy institution has been one of the great highlights of my personal and professional life,” Watson wrote. “Warhawks, we are a strong and resilient community, and UW-Whitewater is in very capable hands — you have an outstanding group of leaders and supporters who will continue to move the university forward.”
He signed off his announcement: “With gratitude.”
This story was updated at 11:45 a.m. with more details and will be updated further Thursday.