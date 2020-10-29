MILTON
Milton High School has suspended in-person learning, and students will begin virtual learning Monday, the Milton School District announced Thursday.
The high school is pivoting to virtual education at least until Nov. 13 because district officials were made aware of 10 positive cases of the novel coronavirus at the high school over the last two days, said Kari Klebba, the district's communication and community outreach coordinator.
The district's current COVID-19 dashboard, which has not yet been updated, lists eight active cases among students and three more among staff. The dashboard lists 54 students exposed in school and another 98 considered close contacts outside of school.
Friday will be a noninstructional day for students as staff members plan for virtual instruction.
All high school practices and other extracurricular activities are canceled while school is conducted online, according to a district news release.
The high school is the only building in the district making the switch. Students in all other schools will continue to learn in person.
Breakfast and lunch for Milton High School students will be available for pickup at the school beginning Friday. More details on the process will be shared with families later today.