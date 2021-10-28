BELOIT
A law enforcement investigation of a report of a McNeel Intermediate School teacher taping a student's mask to his face on Oct. 26 showed no violations of local ordinances or state law were found after multiple witness interviews, according to Police Chief Andre Sayles.
Following a report of child abuse at the school, the department investigated the incident and found "no evidence of child abuse or any other crime occurring," Sayles said in an issued statement to the media on Thursday afternoon.
"Our investigation shows that there was an incident regarding mask wearing in the classroom," Sayles said. "We have interviewed the two teachers and all of the students who were present. The information we have obtained shows that there were no violations of local ordinances or state law."
Sayles added that the "reporting party provided multiple inconsistencies in the information provided to police and to the media," which has led to threats being made against school district staff.
On Wednesday, the Beloit Daily News received a screen capture of a Facebook message made by a woman who said a teacher at McNeel Intermediate School had used duct tape to hold the student’s mask on his face after he pulled the mask down in class.
The Beloit Daily News could not immediately reach family members of the student in regards to requests for interviews of the incident.
"We worked in collaboration with the City of Beloit Police Department; they have investigated these allegations and have determined there was no violation of local or state laws," said Beloit School District Superintendent Dan Keyser. "As a school district we are legally required to follow the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and are unable to respond to inquiries regarding any incidents involving students and staff."
Keyser said administration and school staff had received “racist, hate speech from unknown individuals and organizations.”
“We have zero tolerance for hate speech, violence, or threats made against our staff and District,” Keyser said.
The Beloit Police Department is investigating the incident and threats made to district staff.
In response to the incident, a protest is planned for 3 p.m. on Nov. 5 in front of the Kolak Education Center, 1500 Fourth St., according to a Facebook event page in support of the student and his family.
Face mask requirements and other requirements relating to safety guidance initiated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, have become a source of controversy at schools across the nation.
This story will be updated