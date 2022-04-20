UW-Whitewater will use a federal grant to assist prospective and current mental health professionals in receiving necessary credentials to reduce nationwide staffing shortages in K-12 schools.
Earlier this year, UW-Whitewater received $400,000 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Education to increase access to its three mental health programs of school counseling, psychology and social work.
The broad goal is to reach more distant and underrepresented populations – especially in the northern part of the state, where it is prohibitive for students to relocate near campus for yearslong programs, especially if they’re already working in schools. The university will develop specialized programming to encourage certification in a way that addresses those logistical challenges, UW-W psychology professor Christine Neddenriep explained.
“COVID-19 is gonna help us to be able to shift our thinking and retool so that we can deliver some courses and instruction online so that we can include individuals that are place-bound already in school, to be able to help them to reach school without leaving their primary residences and moving, picking up and moving all the way to Whitewater,” she said.
UW-W staff are still in the planning phases of the grant program and are now looking at ways to use the funds as strategies to increase the accessibility of programming, people familiar with the grant process told The Gazette.
Wisconsin was one of six states to receive a school-based mental health professionals grant from the federal government, and it will receive $10 million in funding over the next five years, state Department of Public Instruction consultant Karen Horns said in a video news release from April 2021.
In addition to getting more school mental health professionals into rural and indigenous areas, the state aims to reduce high ratios of students to pupil services staff, Horns said.
“As you can see, we’re close to the national averages; however, we’re not in line with the recommended ratios,” she said.
The nationwide labor shortage of school mental health workers is exacerbated by a few factors, Neddenriep said. One is that it is a set of professions where many of the people who got into the field started at the same time and are now looking to retire. Another is budgetary decisions within the last decade that resulted in the cutting of school social work positions across the state.
When that happened, some social workers took other jobs, UW-W associate professor of social work Sarah Nessenauer added.
“After several years of cutting those positions, people went, ‘Wow, we need school social workers.’ We realized what a vital point they played,” she said.
Diversity within the profession also remains an issue, Neddenriep said, adding that much of the industry is middle-class white women and that they don’t always share the same lived experiences and backgrounds as many of the students they’re serving.
The effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on public school systems was severe, associate professor of counselor education Jennifer Betters-Bubon said. The grants will allow Betters-Bubon, along with UW-W colleagues Anne Garvey Shah and Brenda O’Beirne, to look at how to add training opportunities for counselors and address barriers to entry into the profession.
“Now more than ever, we need individuals who are trained in counseling, who can do that work in our public school systems – with COVID-19, with just the rise in suicide, we really need individuals who can both engage in the preventative programs that school counselors are engaged in, as well as the intervention,” Betters-Bubon said. “That's what school counselors do in schools, they're there for all students. And so I think that they're in a key position to address the increase in mental health needs in the schools.”