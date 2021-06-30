The United Way Blackhawk Region announced Wednesday it would invest $3.14 million in grants to 20 agencies addressing three impact areas.
The recipients will be 37 human service programs addressing the health, education and financial instability of the region. Twenty nonprofit agencies administer the programs and the two-year-grant process “is designed to award funds to programs demonstrating community need.”
Of the $3.14 million, Rock County will receive $2.88 million in grants. Local recipients include Boys & Girls Club Janesville ($215,000), YWCA Rock County ($1.95 million), ECHO Inc. ($230,000), Family Promise of Greater Beloit ($31,000) and Janesville Community Day Care Center Inc.($83,000). These five agencies comprise 11 programs that span the three impact areas.
Also included in the $3.14 million investment, United Way approved a sizable grant to enhance early literacy programs by committing $208,800 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library from 2021 to 2023. The program mails books to families of children from birth to age five, regardless of income status.
Additionally, $25,000 is to be allocated for emergency grants and another $25,000 will help fund United Way’s 211 information and referral helpline. Residents can use this helpline to be connected to local resources.
The community grant program iemploys volunteer accountants and finance professionals. “The integrity of United Way’s volunteer-driven community grant process assures responsible stewardship is our top priority,” Tom McCawley, United Way Blackhawk Region board chair, said in the release.
President and CEO Mary Fanning-Penny told The Gazette that her organization is “incredibly proud” to invest the money into the local community. “It’s critical that the most effective programs and services receive an investment of donor dollars,” she said.
Distribution of the grant money will begin today and will continue through June 30, 2023.