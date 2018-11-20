JANESVILLE
One child was thankful for "food and paper."
Another felt blessed to have "art and carrots" in her life.
Tuesday, The Gazette asked Adams Elementary School youngsters about their plans for the holidays and the things and people they were thankful for.
Most of the answers were random, a kind of abstract existentialism without the dread. But what else would you expect from kindergartners? They are masters of unexpected answers and stream-of-consciousness talk.
That is why we know that someday, Cody Montalto, 6, plans to take a can of whipped cream, tip it upside down, and squirt it directly into his mouth.
But we're getting ahead of ourselves.
Destiny Rainey, 5, was thankful for teachers.
Her friend Cody offered a litany of thanks.
"I'm thankful for everything, everywhere at the school, the teachers and all the people who work in the library, all the people who work in PE, and all the people who work at art, and all the people who work in music," Cody said without taking a breath.
On Thanksgiving, Destiny plans to assemble a Powerpuff Girls puzzle and eat pumpkin pie.
Cody said he was "new to all pies out there."
However, the mention of pies reminded him of pie topping. It was then he revealed that "someday" he would spray whipped cream into his mouth.
Charlize Low, 6, jumped her way into the room and opened the interview by saying that she got Play-Doh ponies for her birthday.
"I'm thankful for unicorns and rainbows and my family and my teachers," she said.
Jayce Roehl, 5, perhaps overwhelmed by his friend's loquacity, pondered thankfulness long and hard. Charlize tried to help him by loudly whispering a suggestion—"Santa!"—into his ear.
Later, he expressed thanks for his friend Ashton. Ashton's mom's name is Ashley, he said, and his dad's name is Dan.
"I have a friend named Dan," Charlize said.
Jayce reported that he planned to "eat strawberries" on Thanksgiving.
What kind of pie did he like best?
After much pondering, he said quietly, "Apple."
Charlize had an opinion, too.
"I like pumpkin," she said. "And apple and cherry and lemon and green lime and grape."
"Yes," Jayce agreed. "I like those, too."
N.J. Pharmer-Eden, who reported that he was age "five and one-half and one-quarters," is going to Door County to join his cousins for a big party.
Kailey Mulderink, 6, was thankful for "Auntie Cheri's salad with marshmallows."
What's in that salad? Could we make it at home?
"It has marshmallows and rainbows," Kailey said.
Later in the day, Adams students participated in special activities. One involved making turkeys by tracing a hand on construction paper and cutting it out.
This is harder than it looks.
Despite the challenges of have to trace around one's own hand and then cut it out with tiny scissors, Kayden Spickler, 6, was ready to talk.
He likes pumpkin pie. Turkey is also good.
Yes, he's thankful for his family, but where should he put the eyes on his turkey?
In the seat behind him, Itzamara Perez, 6, said she liked pie, too. Then she rapidly segued into a monologue about the turkey she was working on at that moment. The scissors were making her hands sweaty.
Janesville students have Wednesday through Friday off school, and one can only hope that by Monday, all that excitement about turkeys and pies will be out of their systems.
Of course, Christmas is just around the corner.
