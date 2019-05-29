WHITEWATER

The two finalists who dropped out of contention to be UW-Whitewater’s next chancellor took president positions at other universities.

The UW System announced May 16 that Philip Way, the provost and vice president for academic and student affairs at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania, dropped out of the selection process.

Board members at Athens State University in Alabama unanimously selected Way to be the school’s 37th president on May 17.

Guiyou Huang, the chancellor at Louisiana State University of Alexandria, was the first of four UW-Whitewater finalists to drop out, according to a UW System news release May 6.

On May 15, Edinboro University of Pennsylvania announced Huang will take over the school’s top post. The Board of Governors of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education unanimously picked Huang that day.

The UW System ended up selecting Dwight C. Watson to be the next chancellor in charge of campuses in Whitewater and Janesville over Cheryl Green, who had been serving in the position in an interim capacity.

Whitewater began its search after former Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned in December, months after her husband, Alan “Pete” Hill, was banned from campus for repeated claims of sexual harassment.

Watson, the provost and vice president of academic and student affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University, will start at Whitewater on Aug. 1.