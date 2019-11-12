JANESVILLE

The Janesville School District “meets expectations,” according to state school report cards released Tuesday.

At the same time, the district’s overall score decreased for the fourth year in a row, and two-thirds of the district’s schools saw their scores go down, as well.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction releases the report cards every fall. The ratings are based on test scores, student growth, the district’s ability to close gaps among disparate groups of students, absenteeism, being on—track for graduation and post-high school readiness.

On Tuesday, school officials said they take the results seriously and already have established programs to move the needle.

“That’s why we have those state assessments so we can evaluate what are our strengths in our district and what are our areas of growth,” said Allison DeGraaf, director of learning and innovation.

For example, last year they knew absenteeism was going to hurt their scores, so they established practices to lower those rates. Those results won’t show up until next year’s school report cards, said Patrick Gasper, district spokesman.

The district also has established new math curriculum in hopes of moving those scores, DeGraaf said.

She thinks that the district’s promises—a set of five-year goals centered around student performance, finances and a variety of other issues—are driving the district forward.

“I also think you know we value that data as well as the state report cards so we can develop action plans,” DeGraaf said.

Report card scores are divided into four categories: 83-100, significantly exceeds expectations; 73-82.9, exceeds expectations; 63-72.9, meets expectations; 53-62.9, meets few expectations; and 0-52.9, fails to meet expectations.

Six of Janesville’s schools had a 10-point or greater change, and the state Department of Public Instruction stressed that such a change is considered an outlier, which may or may not reflect the actual performance of the school in questions.

Discounting schools with scores considered outliers: