JANESVILLE

At an expulsion hearing April 30, a middle school student was expelled for conduct that endangered the property, health and safety of others by harassing another student by inappropriate use of technology while in school.

The student may return to school in the first semester of the 2020-21 school year if he or she enrolls in an alternative education program and makes progress, obtains a mental health evaluation, takes all medication, complies with conditions of a juvenile justice plan, and does not participate in further criminal activity.

At an expulsion hearing May 7, a high school student was expelled for conduct that endangered the property, health and safety of others by intimidating a witness, assaulting another student and violating the terms of pre-expulsion orders while at school.

The student is expelled from the school district until he or she is 21. There is no possibility of reinstatement.

As of May 15, seven students have been expelled from the district. At the same time last year, six students had been expelled.