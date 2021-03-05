MILTON
A pair of educators in the Milton School District have received one of the top honors in Wisconsin education.
Anna Miller, a speech and language pathologist at Harmony Elementary School, and Jessica Fetting, a Milton Middle School English teacher, were named recipients of 2021 Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Fellowships. Each will receive $6,000 to better their classrooms and themselves professionally.
They are among 317 Wisconsin students, teachers and principals who received awards from the foundation this year.
The teacher recipients were recognized for their “superior ability to inspire a love of learning in their students and ability to motivate others, and for their leadership and service within and outside the classroom,” the foundation website reads.
Now in her fifth year with the district, Miller recalled her surprise when Harmony Principal Sarah Stuckey walked into Miller’s room with big eyes to tell Miller to check her email.
Miller was nominated by a parent.
“I think it really means the most to me because the nomination originally came from a parent,” Miller said. “So for a family who sees what I’m working on with their child and sees the effects on that every day, it’s so meaningful, and it really touches my heart for it to come directly from a family.”
Fetting graduated from Milton High School in 2011 and is in her first year with the district. She was touched that she was nominated by a former student in Stoughton, where she worked the last three years.
When she learned she had won, she ran out of her classroom in excitement to call her family.
“It’s a huge honor to have this award. It means that I’m making an impact, making a difference,” Fetting said. “Just having that recognition for this prestigious award, it was very honorable. It’s also been a tough year, so this was just kind of a bright light.”
Miller works with all Harmony students and runs the district’s preschool speech and language play group. The group of 3- to 4-year-olds spends an hour at school once or twice a week to play games and work on their speech and language skills through books, music, movement and playtime.
Miller decided to focus on speech pathology after working at a parochial school on an Apache reservation in Arizona. If students there needed extra help, they had to attend a different school. After marriage and kids, Miller decided she wanted to help those kinds of kids.
Fetting teaches English to eighth-graders at Milton Middle School. She said watching a struggling student find a passion for reading is her favorite part of the job.
She said much of her award will be used to buy books for her classroom collection.
Fetting knew from a young age that she wanted to be a teacher. Her mother, Jeanne Hergert, retired after 29 years in the district.
“This was always my dream job ever since I can remember. Growing up, I’ve always wanted to be a teacher, and the biggest goal was always to be in Milton,” Fetting said. “So being back here as a Red Hawk has just been my dream.”
For her part, Miller hopes to use the fellowship money to update classroom technology and build more resources so more families can access speech tools from their homes.
“Especially with technological materials and tools that we want to make more available for the families, going virtual really highlighted that it’s not easy for every family to get their hands on the technology that’s needed,” she said. “So that’s where I’d like to focus.”
Both teachers say the financial help and recognition are nice, but the real rewards are in the classroom.
“The student (who nominated Fetting) and I were very close, and she and I worked together to help her overcome a lot of challenges,” Fetting said. “And just that process means more to me than this award, and seeing her come out of everything on top and overcoming things was the coolest part.”
Miller agreed.
“The kids really are the best,” she said.
“You don’t get through a day without lots of smiles, and there’s just nothing quite like watching these little guys do something that they didn’t know they could do for the very first time.”