TOWN OF BELOIT
Students will be starstruck when they enter the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School, according to Beloit Turner School District Superintendent Dennis McCarthy.
It was an evening of dreams coming true Wednesday as Turner officials gathered to dedicate the new school at 3245 S. Bartells Drive. The dedication event included remarks by school officials, a performance by the high school choir and tours of the new space.
Construction began during July 2020 and wrapped up in July 2021 on the new intermediate school, which will serve grades two through five. The price tag of the building is somewhere around $17 million and was a key piece of the 2018 voter-approved $26 million facilities referendum. The school replaces Townview Elementary on the town’s west side. The new school is 87,000 square feet, while Townview was 40,000 square feet.
McCarthy said the journey to the new school started 14 or 15 years ago when the district started talking about purchasing land.
McCarthy commended a special group of people in the citizens facility study committee, which studied the issue and helped move the process along. McCarthy gave an extra shoutout to Jim Clowes, who came up with the name Garden Prairie, and recognized board members, the administrative team, key staff members, community leaders and other community partners for their support.
“I want you to look at Garden Prairie as a point of pride,” McCarthy said. “This building for me is a dream come true.”
Board President John Turner recognized the district’s committees and thanked board members for all their hard work.
“The referendum took three times before it passed, and all these board members worked tirelessly, talking to community members and going to open houses and football games,” Turner said. “The third time was the charm.”
Garden Prairie Principal Ryan Bertelsen said the district wanted a building that could provide extra support for students in need without requiring them to leave their peers and could evolve over time as the needs of education change. Garden Prairie offers flexible learning environments where learning can be extended beyond traditional classroom walls, with movable furniture and much more.
The new school’s colors and wing names reflect the community.
For example, Bertelsen said second grade is reflective of industry or orange; third grade is wilderness or green; fourth grade is the riverfront, which is blue; and fifth grade is farmland which is yellow. All wings feature murals and design elements with a nod to local businesses, farms and special places in the area.
“As the principal and the father of two children who will be attending, I’m extremely humbled and appreciative of our community support and the value it places on education,” Bertelsen said.
Bray Architects Principal and President Matt Wolfert thanked the district for trusting the Bray team.
“It takes a lot of different skill sets to make projects like this happen,” Wolfert said. “It’s under budget and on schedule.”
Wolfert said it would serve kids for decades to come and could help attract teachers.
Scherrer/Klobucar Construction Project Manager Jerry Klobucar said it was the second project Klobucar and Scherrer collaborated on. He said Bray did a great job of designing an impressive and energy-efficient building and said the subcontractors did an excellent job of keeping the project on schedule.