TOWN OF BELOIT—Speaking with a group of senior students on the football field Tuesday afternoon, Turner High School Principal Christopher Koeppen said this year’s graduation ceremony will be a new experience for everyone.
The commencement event has been modified to accommodate social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions.
Additionally, high school students soon will be able to receive a vaccine through a school-involved pop-up clinic.
The district has entered a partnership with Homecare Pharmacy in Beloit to provide the Pfizer vaccine for students ages 16 to 18. Students under the age of 18 will need parental permission.
Families who are interested in signing their child up for vaccination are being asked to complete a consent form by Friday. Parents of children turning 16 in May are asked to contact the district nurse, Erin Bown.
Koeppen said so far, the majority of families who already have said no to the vaccine offer have stated their child has either already been vaccinated or has an appointment scheduled elsewhere.
The first doses will be available in early May, with second doses coming three weeks later. Depending on how many students register, the vaccination clinic might be held either at the high school or the Homecare Pharmacy building.
Regarding graduation, the commencement ceremony will tentatively take place at 11 a.m. on June 6 at the Turner High School football stadium. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony could be moved to gymnasium.
Graduates will be seated in the home stands. Families will be seated in groups of four on the football field.
The graduating class will also take a “victory lap” around the track prior to the ceremony for a photo opportunity.
Koeppen said the event will be livestreamed for anyone else watching from home. A link to the livestream will be posted on the school district’s website prior to the ceremony.
If the event moves indoors, each student will only be able to have two guests inside to allow for social distancing. Students will not be allowed to share extra seating tickets with anyone else. Pre-registered guests will be asked to sign in upon arrival.
Instead of a traditional Turner High School prom night, the district is planning a “Senior Prom-enade” with an outdoor picnic, live music and photos of students in formal wear.
The free event is scheduled rain or shine from noon to 4 p.m. on May 14 at Rotary Gardens in Janesville. Students must RSVP by Friday to attend and bring a permission slip and photo ID to the event.
A Senior Lock-In is also planned for May 13—the night before the Senior Prom-enade. The event is planned from 8-11 p.m.
Additionally, a Senior Awards Night will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 in the high school gymnasium. Each senior student will be able to invite up to two guests.