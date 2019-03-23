01STOCK_SCHOOL_BUS_STOP
Angela Major

TOWN OF BELOIT

Town of Beloit police issued seven citations for drivers passing school buses with their stop signs extended as part of an operation from March 11 to 18, according to a Friday news release.

The operation was for buses at pickup and drop-off locations throughout the Beloit Turner School District.

“The focus of this operation was to ensure the safety of students and take enforcement action,” the release states.

An officer would ride on bus routes that have been “problematic,” the release states. A second officer would follow in an unmarked squad car and make necessary traffic stops.

The district will be installing video cameras on its school buses over spring break. They will be up and running when school is back in session, according to the release.

“If you pass the bus it will be on video and a citation will be issued,” the release states.

