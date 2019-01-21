WHITEWATER

Three candidates, including one incumbent, are running for two open seats on the Whitewater School Board.

Jim Stewart, who in two stints has about 24 years of experience on the board, is running again for his seat. After about a 10-year absence when he spent time on the Whitewater City Council, Stewart ran three years ago for the school board seat he now occupies.

Amy Hagen Curtis, who owns The Nesting Place Hair Salon, and Jennifer E. Kienbaum, who is a chief compliance officer of a multi-series trust at US Bank, are running as well.

Brian Brunner is not running again for his seat.

Stewart, 82, of 745 W. Center St., Whitewater, is retired and has lived in the district for about 44 years. He has a master’s degree in business administration and said he served as an assistant business manager for Middleton schools.

He said the state of support for public schools could see some change, including from a new governor. He would like to be a part of working out those details.

Whitewater has been fortunate in receiving financial support from the community in recent referendums, Stewart said. The district also in November passed its strategic plan, and he said he would like to be a part of seeing it come to life.

He praised the other board members and said they bring a “very good mix” of ideas and backgrounds.

Hagen Curtis, 38, of W9654 W. Townline Road, Whitewater, said she can bring a “unique perspective” to the board as a mother of twins in third grade at Lakeview Elementary School. She said she moved into the district about 21 years ago, attended UW-Whitewater and wants to help children from all backgrounds.

Hagen Curtis said some of her customers are parents and students, and she asks them about the district. Not everyone understands where district money is going, including from referendums, she said.

She listed transparency, communication and stronger partnerships with UW-Whitewater in both athletics and academics as points of emphasis.

Kienbaum, 39, of N6904 County P, Delavan, said she has been in the district for 20 years. She eventually will have four children in the district (two are at Lakeview).

The three areas of focus she listed are fiscal responsibility, more transparency for the community and more support for the special education and gifted/talented programs.

She said she started a local Cub Scout program that now has 90 participants, growing from five about three years ago.

The election is April 2.