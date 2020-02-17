JANESVILLE
It was a good day to be a kindergartener.
The teacher was handing out chocolate kisses, the students made 100-day snacks to take home and, perhaps best of all, now they knew everything.
Last week, students in Stacie Glowacki’s kindergarten class at Washington Elementary School recognized 100 days of school. Such celebrations are now a regular part of the school year in kindergarten classes throughout the country.
If you think it’s an excuse to hand out candy and avoid academics, you’re wrong. Celebrating 100 days is an exercise in math, reading and social skills.
OK, yes ... candy often is involved.
Kids start each school day naming off the day of the week, the month, the weather, etc. Then some lucky kid gets to put a slash mark in a little box to mark the beginning of another day of school. The slash marks then are counted individually by fives and by tens.
During their party, Glowacki’s students listened to a song titled “Kiss Your Brain” (yes, you can find it on Spotify) and worked on their 100-day activities. Projects included having the students write out what the they would do if they were 100 years old, listing 100 things they would like to have or eat, and making 100-day crowns.
While they were working, we asked them what they had learned this year.
“This is a party today,” Jayden responded.
OK, but what did he learn?
“Everything I can think of,” he said.
Avery seconded Jayden’s opinion. Aubreigh said she sometimes still gets “a little bit mixed up” about upper- and lowercase letters. She also said she learned math.
Nothing specific, just “math.”
Blaine, who had not yet eaten his chocolate kiss, noted that chocolate will melt in your pocket.
Jax explained he would like 100 cars—orange ones with black interiors. Also, he mentioned only he and his mom were supposed to clean his glasses. Good to know, and probably sound policy, too.
Jax also had drawn 100 flowers to eat. When he showed us, he grinned and said, “I’m just kidding about the flowers.”
Kenadee had colored a picture of a senior citizen on her “What would I do if I was 100?” work sheet. She wrote beneath it, “When I am 100, I will sleep, sleep, sleep.”
Another boy said he could count by fives to 100, but that didn’t want to do so right then.
Several kids said they now knew “everything” and were ready to teach fourth or maybe even fifth grade. Like Jayden and Avery, most couldn’t specifically say what they had learned, but it was on display all around them.
Kids were writing sentences, reading sight words, counting and speaking with much more ease and ability than they did back in September. Certainly, they still answered questions with non sequiturs, but once you got past that, they could more or less have rational conversations.
When you consider how little adults tend to learn across 100 days, the feats of Glowacki’s students certainly seem to call for celebration.