The Janesville School District is seeking community input in its search for a new superintendent.
The process to gather that input begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, with an open virtual meeting via Zoom held and facilitated by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates representatives Pat Neudecker and Sarah Jerome.
HYA is the consulting firm the Janesville School Board chose in December to assist in the search for a new superintendent. The school board considered three firms last year.
School board member Greg Ardrey said in December the board needs to feel comfortable with the consulting firm that will help hire the person who will lead the district. He added that HYA has more than 75 years of experience.
There will be additional Zoom meetings for the public to attend in the future. The district also has a survey available for the public to complete. A link to that survey is available under News and Notices on the district website.
The current superintendent, Steve Pophal, will retire June 30. Pophal announced his retirement in October 2021, citing the desire to spend more time with his family.
Pophal told The Gazette is looking to travel more with his wife and see his two adult children who live in California and Florida. He also supports his parents.
