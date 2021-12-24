Janesville
For Dr. Zach Pratt, the transition from teaching college students to high school teens has improved his life for the better. Since 2018, Pratt has taught biology and microbiology at Janesville Parker High School.
Pratt was recently named one of two 2021 Janesville School District Emergent Teachers of the Year.
Pratt grew up in the northern suburbs of Chicago and went to undergrad at North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. He chose that school on gut instinct, saying he felt comfortable there. He was able to get to know his professors since the school was small. And it was there that Pratt said he fell in love with the research lab.
“I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but I knew I wanted to do something in science because I loved chemistry class and AP biology in high school,” Pratt said. “I was growing up at the time where CSI was the show in the U.S. There was a part of me that wanted to be a doctor, but I quickly decided no because I didn’t like blood.”
As he started tutoring students in college and at a nearby high school, Pratt said he realized he wanted to teach. At the end of his undergraduate career, Pratt applied to graduate programs and ultimately took part in the cancer biology program at UW-Madison.
“The graduate program took five full years,” Pratt said. “Graduate school is really interesting, especially in the sciences, because you get paid for it. You get a stipend and the schooling is paid for because a lot of the professors have governmental grants to be able to pay for their research.”
After Pratt graduated, he pursued teaching certification en route to a Ph.D. in cancer biology. He studied viruses and food-borne illnesses for five years and stayed UW-Madison for a postdoctoral position for three years.
Pratt moved with his wife and children to Green Bay where he taught at St. Norbert College for another three years
Since 2016, Pratt and his wife have lived in the Janesville area. From 2016 to 2018 he commuted to Edgewood College in Madison to teach. There, however, he started having doubts about continuing to teach at the college level.
“There were some things about the college I wasn’t in love with,” Pratt said. “I think I was getting to a point where I would say I was tired of college. Edgewood wasn’t necessarily the same experience I had at St . Norbert.”
In March 2016, Pratt started thinking about on a summer research project he could do.
“At the time I was doing a program called Courage to Teach and I ended up formulating an idea about how we could take research principles and apply them to high school,” he said. “I came up with side projects that I thought we might be able to do at Parker High School and for the school district as a whole.”
When Pratt met with Janesville Schools Superintendent Pophal and others, he did not think he would be getting a job offer. But, that’s exactly what he got.
“They asked me why I wanted to do this and I was like, I want to start giving back to the community that I live in,” Pratt said. “I don’t really feel a close connection to it right now. I also have to do this research and I’m tired of driving every day. I don’t want to do two hours of driving.”
Pophal replied, according to Pratt, “If you’re tired of driving, why don’t you come and teach here?”
Pratt said he did not take the question seriously at the time, but the next day called Pophal back to talk about the possibility of taking a teaching position at Parker. Pratt applied for an open science teacher position at the school and, about six weeks later, got the job.
Since 2018, he has taught high school science at Parker. The transition wasn’t simple for him, as he looks back now on how he’s had to adapt his teaching from college students to high school students.
“I’ve had to make some really big changes,” he said. “When I started at Parker, the courses I taught were honors biology and regular biology. Then I taught microbiology. I put those kids through so much trouble that first year. I taught the course as if it was a 300-level college course. I look back now at some of the things I did, and it’s like wow, I made this really challenging. They weren’t ready for it.”
Other changes Pratt made included limiting his time lecturing. He said he now tries not to talk for more than 10 minutes at the start of class.
He has brought from his college teaching days advocacy of critical thinking, the ability to analyze and interpret data, create models and break down complex tasks.
“Being in the research lab is one of the purest forms of authentic learning because the students want to know the answers,” he said. “We’re all learning together through the process.”