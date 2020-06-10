JANESVILLE
As the Janesville School District continues to plan for what day-to-day education will look like during the 2020-21 school year, parents will have a say in the process, too.
District families will receive a survey later this month asking their opinion on how school should proceed this fall, Superintendent Steve Pophal said at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
Pophal said the tentative date for the survey to be sent is June 23. Staff, students and parents would have about a week to fill out the survey so the district can present the results to the school board in early July.
Pophal pointed to day care issues, liability issues, altered work schedules and other factors on which parents might have opinions.
“That’s why we’re doing the parent survey because we think what parents have to say has to be heard by you (the school board) in order to make this decision,” Pophal told the board Tuesday.
The school board has full control over what schooling looks like in the fall, but future orders from the Rock County Health Department and other health agencies could present challenges. As of now, the district has been told there likely won’t be further orders if current coronavirus trends stay in effect, Pophal said.
The district, like others in the area, is considering three models for fall education:
- Students continuing in a fully virtual manner, the way they finished the school year.
- All students attending in person with physical distancing and safety measures in place.
- A blend of the two.
The blended approach would present another set of more specific decisions to be made, such as whether students should attend school for half days or on alternating weeks, among other possibilities.
Allison Degraaf, director of learning and innovation for the district, presented the framework with focus areas to consider under each model.
The tentative plan is for the school board to pick one of the three models at its July 14 meeting so further planning can take place and so district staff can do a “deep dive” into figuring out the best way to carry out the model the board chooses, Pophal said.