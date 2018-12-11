MILTON
A survey of students at Milton High School showed overwhelming support for facilities upgrades.
The school’s student council sent a five-question survey to all high school students via email to gauge student opinion on potential future facilities upgrades.
Of the 1,126 students enrolled at Milton High, 401 took the survey, student council representative Anna Quade said at the school board meeting Monday night.
The results showed clear interest among students for upgraded facilities.
- When asked if students have discussed the possibility of a referendum with their parents, 79.8 percent said yes.
- Seventy-three percent of students said Milton High School’s athletic facilities are inadequate.
- Students felt the strongest about needing a new pool with 89 percent of students supporting.
- About 76 percent of students said the school needs more space.
- When asked if current facilities meet the needs of students, 83 percent said no.
No members of the school board asked questions or provided comments on the survey results during the board meeting.
Also at Monday’s meeting, district administrators presented the first draft of the April referendum question.
The question asks voters whether the school district should borrow $59.9 million to pay for additions and renovations at all elementary schools and the middle school; additions and renovations, including a new STEM wing, a new swimming pool and a new gymnasium space, at the existing high school; district-wide capital maintenance, safety and ADA accessibility improvements; and related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.
No discussion was held on the draft and nobody spoke in public comment, which is a rare occurrence at Milton School Board meetings.
The school board will vote to approve a final draft of the question at its Jan. 14 meeting.
If approved, the question will be on Milton School District residents’ ballots April 2. It will be the district’s third try at passing a facilities referendum since 2016.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse