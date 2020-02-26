JANESVILLE
The Janesville School District’s enrollment is expected to continue to decline for several years before beginning to rise again in the late 2020s, a UW-Madison study shows.
Superintendent Steve Pophal said an operational referendum could help the district keep its financial footing.
“As we continue to be in a declining enrollment situation, it means we’re in a declining revenue situation,” Pophal told the school board Tuesday. “We actually have less revenue right now than we did when I got here three years ago, so yes, it’s problematic.
“Our funding is directly tied to the number of kids that we have in seats. When we’re losing enrollment, we’re losing kids and the funding that goes with them,” he said.
Over the next five years, districtwide enrollment will drop between 67 and 150 students, a 0.7% to 1.5% decline, said Roz Klaas, a researcher with the UW-Madison applied population laboratory.
Enrollment has slid from 10,234 students in the 2010-11 school year to 9,826 students this school year, a 4% drop. Four different enrollment projections in the study show that trend likely will continue, and they estimate it will bottom out before beginning to rise again between 2028 and 2030.
Dan McCrea, the district’s chief financial officer, said enrollment plays a big part in the district’s future, and decreases can create financial burdens.
“As we look to the future, as we look to a potential referendum, as we just really look to the financial stability of our district again into the future, a key component of that decision-making is really enrollment,” McCrea said.
The UW-Madison study examined enrollment numbers in four ways.
The baseline model looks at the actual number of seats used by students over the last decade, as well as long-term birth data for the area. Other models use enrollment for the last two years, the last five years and kindergarten enrollment to predict the future.
The baseline model estimates that total enrollment will decline over the next five years from the current 9,826 students in 2019-20 to 9,688 in 2024-25, a drop of 138 students.
The five-year trend model also estimates an enrollment decrease over the next five years, from 9,826 students in 2019-20 to 9,688 in 2024-25—also 138 fewer students.
The two-year trend model estimates a decrease of 150 students in the next five years.
The kindergarten model predicts enrollment will fall 67 students in the next five years using that data.
An operational referendum would help the district sustain itself as it readies for an enrollment decline and then slight rise in late 2020s, Pophal said after Tuesday’s meeting.
“We’re trying to be as efficient as we possibly can with every taxpayer dollar,” Pophal said.
“Not only are we declining in enrollment, but the other challenge we have is we’re a below-average-spending district as well. … When you combine those two things, it’s challenging, and so we’re going to have some very difficult choices to make because for the next handful of years at least, we’re going to continue to be declining in enrollment,” he said.
As the district considers ways to regain the lost revenue, Pophal said the community will have to consider a referendum as an option.
“Ultimately, part of that conversation will be the community having to have a conversation about an operational referendum,” Pophal said. “… Probably 80% of the districts in Wisconsin, because of some version of this in their own hometowns, have already put operational referendums in place, and so we’re already pretty late to that party.”
Without an operational referendum, difficult decisions might be necessary to save money, he said.
“Ultimately, the community is going to have to weigh in on do they want to send some more money to the district in the form of an operational referendum or do they want to see program reductions, and that ultimately is something the community has got to get deeply involved in.”