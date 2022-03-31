JANESVILLE
Ryan Krohn discussed his experience in innovation, student needs and his vision for the Janesville School District at a meet-and-greet session Wednesday night at the Janesville Country Club.
Krohn was the second finalist for the position of superintendent to spend a day in Janesville touring and interviewing. A third finalist, Cassandra Schug, withdrew her name from consideration, leaving Krohn and Mark Holzman as the two being considered.
Members of the Janesville School Board, district staff and community leaders were in attendance, and several asked questions after his presentation, as they did when Holzman spoke Monday.
Krohn told the crowd he was born and raised in Janesville and that his father still lives here.
When WCLO reporter Danielle Kronau asked what drew him to the district, he said he was impressed by the portfolio of schools the district has and said one of his main focuses, if selected, would be building strong relationships with students.
“Students are our primary audience in this work; really understanding students and finding ways to help them find success is the heart of our work,” Krohn told the crowd.
He said he hopes to help the district continuously improve and hopes to continue to help meet the Janesville promises instituted by departing Superintendent Steve Pophal. The list of goals was adopted in 2017 and includes five components that the district believes will help move students forward.
Those promises are: knowing every student by name, strength, and need and every student is ready for college, career, and life; having efficient and effective interactions with all students, parents, and community; creating a challenging and fulfilling work environment for the district employees; continuing to monitor district resources; and prioritizing safety and health of school community.
Krohn said students just want to be heard and valued. He said it is important to listen to them more, which gives the district a chance to better meet their needs.
“The school district is an outstanding school district, and the impact can be seen far and wide,” he said. “Everybody that has gone through it has a great story of impact, and every teacher sees great results. Our goal is to make sure people understand the impact that we’re having and celebrate that.”
One thing Krohn said the district could work on is continuing to focus on seeing more results in the new curriculum and improving state report card scores in the future. He said it’s an area he knows a lot of people are digging to find more answers and figure out what areas should be covered next.
Krohn has been the superintendent at the Stone Bank School District, near Oconomowoc, since 2019. He has also served as the director of the institute for personalized learning at the Cooperative Educational Service Agency 1 in Pewaukee. Krohn also was the assistant superintendent for the Waukesha School District as well as a principal in the Kettle Moraine School District.
Krohn began his career as a teacher in the Elmbrook School District. He earned bachelor’s and masters degrees in education from the University of Minnesota and a masters degree and Ph.D. in educational leadership at Cardinal Stritch University.