JANESVILLE
The School District of Janesville will hold the Summer Food Service Program starting June 7, according to a school district news release.
The program provides nutritious meals to children during the summer when free and reduced-price school meals are unavailable.
Children ages 18 and younger will be provided with lunch and the following day’s breakfast. Students attending the summer school program will also have access to breakfast and lunch, according to the release.
Individuals ages 18 and older determined mentally or physically disabled by state or local public education agencies and in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year can receive free meals as well.
Meals will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting June 7 until Aug. 17 at these locations:
- Adams Elementary, 1138 E. Memorial Drive.
- Bond Park Pavilion, 201 N. Oakhill Ave.
- Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave.
- Jackson Elementary, 441 W. Burbank Ave.
- Lincoln Elementary, 1821 Conde St.
- Marshall Middle School, 25 S. Pontiac Drive.
- Washington Elementary, 811 N. Pine St.
- Wilson Elementary, 465 Rockport Road.
Hedberg Public Library will distribute meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Rockvale Trailer Park will provide meals from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Children will not be required to eat meals on site for this summer only.
Meals will not be provided Monday, July 5.
The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.