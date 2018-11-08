JANESVILLE
“Suicide: I Didn’t See it Coming” is the title of a panel discussion set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, in Janesville.
Staff and members of the local National Alliance on Mental Illness will discuss signs to watch for in loved ones, how to cope with grief from a suicide, community resources and a “recovery journey from attempted suicide, a survivor’s hope-inspired story.”
The event, sponsored by NAMI-Rock County and the Diversity Action Team of Rock County, will be at Craig High School, 401 S. Randall Ave. Use entrance 37.
For more information, call Sharon Williams at 608-290-0635.
