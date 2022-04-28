From performing in his first musical in kindergarten to playing his first instrument—piano—in third grade, Dawson Babcock has been immersed in music. With a Bachelor of Music in hand, he is determined to inspire the next generation of young musicians.
The UW-Whitewater student graduates Saturday, May 14, and will serve as one of the student speakers for commencement.
Throughout his collegiate experience, Babcock has had four field study and student-teaching experiences—working with kids from kindergarten through high school, from Wisconsin to New Mexico—and is currently pursuing a career as a middle or high school band director.
“It’s definitely a validating feeling for me to be a mentor and share something I’m so passionate about and to pass those skills and lessons on to others who are equally as passionate. Every day I’m feeling more and more motivated. Teaching has reaffirmed my love for music.”
The Janesville native has been gifted with outstanding music educators in his life, from primary school through college. He’ll always remember the first time he met Tobie Wilkinson, senior lecturer in the music department.
“I was a senior in high school visiting UW-Whitewater during an open house event and felt the very welcoming culture that exists here—like I was home. I met Tobie at the audition and knew there would be a strong relationship between the two of us. He has mentored me, supported me and encouraged me to branch out.”
Babcock’s expertise is in percussion.
“There are millions of potential instruments, but my favorite is marimba. I’ve performed on objects as unusual as railroad ties, hooked on rope, and once performed using eight metal bowls suspended in the air.”
Music teachers need to be skilled in a wide variety of instruments. In addition to piano and percussion, Babcock can play trombone, trumpet, flute, clarinet, saxophone, oboe, bassoon, and violin and is learning ukulele and guitar. He has performed in several of UW-Whitewater’s ensembles, including the Warhawk Marching Band, Concert Band and Symphonic Wind Ensemble, to name a few.
Involvement is a passion for Babcock. He’s proud of his work as a student employee in the registrar’s office, where he has worked for more than four years. He is a member of the Hawk Squad—the energetic student orientation team—and serves as a peer mentor, shepherding new students through the first year of their college experience to help them find engagement and academic success.
His aim is to have a positive, lasting impact on people.
“Being a Warhawk means being part of a tradition of excellence and making a difference in the community. Whether it’s inspiring the next musician or teacher, or someone from another major to pursue their career and their passion—I want to hold myself to a higher standard and encourage them to do the same.”
Mentor helps Carlson write his own story
As he sat in a college classroom in Tampa, Florida, in his early 20s, Michael Carlson listened to a lecture on modern American literature and immediately knew what he wanted to do with his life.
The path to a bachelor’s degree would be interrupted by personal struggles and tribulations, but Michael overcame them. Twelve years later, he is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in English, creative writing and will serve as one of the student speakers for the UW-Whitewater commencement.
He’s one of the 960 nontraditional undergraduate students—those who are earning a bachelor’s degree at age 25 or older—who study at UW-Whitewater. Carlson cites the support he received on campus as critical to his success.
“I needed the ability to work full time in Janesville while attending class in person,” he said. “The faculty and staff were really understanding of my needs as a nontraditional student and commuter.”
For nearly six years, Carlson worked at Boardtracker Harley-Davidson in Janesville, where he was responsible for managing e-commerce operations. Currently, he works at DiMAX Office Solutions in Milton as a writer, marketer and communications specialist.
One of Michael’s most influential mentors is assistant professor Barrett Swanson, an award-winning writer whose work has appeared in Harper’s, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, The New York Times Magazine and The Guardian.
“Telling stories is my way of making sense of the world,” Carlson said. “Barrett taught me that we all have shared pain and struggles, and, in order to reach and help the reader we must keep our attention on them. It’s easy to get lost in ourselves and our expectations. We need to be sensitive to someone’s humanity.”
Carlson is the recipient of several UW-Whitewater honors, including the Kristine Grimsrud Memorial Scholarship (for English creative writing), Letters and Sciences Alumni Scholarship, Jack Heide Outstanding Major Award, Paul F. Grant Award (for English majors pursuing graduate school), and two University Writing Awards.
He is the co-editor in chief of The Muse, UW-Whitewater’s literary arts magazine, and editor of Reading Film, the university’s film studies journal.
Carlson is also a certified level 1 CrossFit trainer and hosts training sessions for friends at his home gym, free of charge, and enjoys supporting the fitness goals of others. He’s an avid marathoner, both road and trail.
Carlson has been accepted into the prestigious Creative Writing MFA Program at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, which only accepts three fiction writers each year, to further his pursuit of becoming a published author and college instructor.
He celebrates this moment with his wife Kameo, mom Laura, and sisters Meredith, Ashley, Nikki, Sarah and Jessica.