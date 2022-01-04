Pets up for adoption will be at Milton High School’s Events Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8. Milton High School’s Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) 9 students are hosting the “adopt-a-thon” as a fundraising event for the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin in Janesville.
The event will include a pet supply drop-off area and a bake sale with all funds and supplies going to the humane society. The bake sale will include treats for both animals and humans.
Shauna Wessley teaches the AVID freshmen students at MHS and worked with them on coming up with a community service project that they could all enjoy.
“Students are trying to get into college and people want to see those types of experiences,” Wessley said. “They do ask us as AVID teachers to try to create opportunities for students and make them aware.“
Wessley said she and the students broke into groups and brainstormed on what would be the best community service project for the class based on their interests.
“One of the things that came up was how strongly the students feel about doing something for the humane society and animals,” Wessley said. “A lot of the students have pets or are animal lovers. I have a couple students who are interested in being veterinarians in the future.”
Wessley contacted the Janesville-based humane society and got approval from the school administration to have the animals on site at the high school.
“We picked a non-school day to do it because otherwise that wouldn’t be a very safe thing to do for everybody involved,” she added. “The kids are really excited.”
