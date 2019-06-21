MILTON

The Wisconsin Response to Intervention Center and the state Department of Public Instruction have recognized four Milton schools for addressing student behavior.

Milton West, Milton East and Harmony elementary schools and Northside Intermediate School received bronze-level recognition for efforts to improve behavior in the schools.

The Response to Intervention Center helps schools implement best practices and increase student success, according to its website.

A letter from Assistant State Superintendent Barbara Van Haren to Milton Superintendent Tim Schigur said the Response to Intervention Center celebrates school progress in "expanding, refining and sustaining implementation of a system of supports for student outcomes."

Schools can receive one of four levels of recognition, depending on how many content areas—reading, math and behavior—the school has worked on, according to the letter.

The bronze level is awarded to schools that have fully implemented or committed to one content area for at least a year, according to the letter.

The schools will receive digital website badges, a mention on the Response to Intervention Center's website, and a kit to help share the accomplishment. Those materials will be given out in mid-August, according to the letter.