MADISON
Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed capital budget for 2021-22 includes building projects in Whitewater and Delavan totaling more than $84 million.
The budget calls for renovations and additions to two aging buildings on the UW-Whitewater campus and the construction of a new residence hall at the Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan.
Project funding depends on whether the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democrat Evers can agree on at least part of Evers’ $2.38 billion capital budget request, which the state Building Commission will take up Wednesday.
A new Huff Hall dormitory would be built at the School for the Deaf at a cost of $25 million.
The dormitory would be built on the footprint of Walker Hall, which has been deemed unsafe, is now closed and would be demolished.
The new dormitory would include apartment spaces where students could learn daily living skills, classroom and office space for teaching and outreach and a commons/cafeteria.
The apartments would be part of an initiative to prepare the students to live outside of an institutional setting and become functionally and financially independent after graduation.
The new space would comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and be more energy efficient.
The existing Huff Hall was once slated for renovation, but officials determined the cost would be “significantly higher, and it would be more cost effective to demolish the old building and build a new dormitory instead,” according to the proposal.
The existing Huff Hall would remain in place until the new one is ready. The project is said to replace or diminish the need for previously planned projects, such as a tunnel between Walker Hall and the rest of campus and the continual renovation of the current Walker and Huff Halls.
Construction would begin in March 2022 and end in March 2024.
UW-Whitewater
The budget calls for improvements costing $59.44 million to two aging academic buildings on the UW-Whitewater campus.
Heide Hall was built in 1965 and Winther Hall in 1969.
Winther Hall houses the College of Education and Professional Studies, one of the campus’ larger programs, along with Psychology and Race and Ethnic Studies. Heide Hall is home to the Department of Communication, Office of Institutional Research and Planning & Academic Assessment, and the English Language Academy.
Winther’s “original building infrastructure” is at the end of its useful life and does not support contemporary teacher education instructional methods, according to the budget.
“The (Winther) building systems are failing, architectural finishes are in poor condition and the single-pane non-insulated windows are not energy efficient,” according to the budget.
“A single, undersized passenger elevator serves six floors, and considering the campus mission to serve students with disabilities, any unreliability of the elevator causes significant concerns and additional stress for students and staff with mobility conditions,” the document continues. “Building users have been trapped by the elevator outages approximately 10 times during the last two years.”
At Heide Hall, “the single and undersized passenger elevator … is inadequate for its demand and volume of use, has become unreliable due to age and lack of available repair and replacement parts, and has experienced multiple instances of being offline for long periods of time ... Frequent equipment breakdowns have caused scheduled classes to be moved to other locations …, alternate work plans to be spontaneously implemented, and disruptions and hardships for students with disabilities.”
The projects, to be completed by 2027, would build additions to both halls, providing accessible restrooms, improved vertical circulation and new collaboration spaces on each floor.
Mechanical, electrical/telecommunications and plumbing networks would be replaced and reconfigured as necessary. Capacity for electrical power and telecommunications would be increased to meet federal requirements for teacher-education programs.
Construction would start in March 2025 and end in July 2027.
Joel Brennan, secretary of the state Department of Administration, said it’s likely the building commission will split 4-4 along party lines, as it did for the last budget, and in that case, the capital budget will go to the Legislature as proposed.
While Republicans control the Legislature, they must be mindful of Evers’ veto power.
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, who sits on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, said she supported an upgrade to the old Huff Hall in the 2019-21 budget, which wasn’t approved.
Loudenbeck said she will review project information so she can work with colleagues to choose projects most worthy of funding.