As one of three Catholic schools in the city, St. Mary’s School will take part in National Catholic Schools Week, which started Sunday and runs through Thursday.
“This really is for the kids in the schools,” St. Mary’s It’s a celebration,” St. Mary’s Principal Dr. Kim Ehrhardt said. “There’s all sorts of fun activities to promote the uniqueness of Catholic schools and really just as a celebration for each of the schools. And then there’s always a service project that’s involved with all of them, too. We here at St. Mary’s are doing a fundraiser for the Humane Society (of Southern Wisconsin).”
The school hosted a family Mass on Sunday, and throughout the week, students will raise money in a “Penny War” competition for the humane society, have students attend the Janesville Performing Arts Center production of “ Little Women” on Thursday and celebrate a spirit day Friday.
The school will also have its annual spaghetti dinner, to be conducted in a carryout format because of COVID-19. The dinner is $10 per serving, and prepaid orders are due Wednesday.
The school, the oldest Catholic school in Janesville, will also be featured on the Stan Milam Show on WCLO at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Ehrhardt, first-grade teacher Christy Olson and St . Mary’s students will discuss the school’s plans for National Catholic Schools Week with listeners.
The annual weeklong celebration of Catholic education was established in 1974. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence Service.”
Janesville other Catholic schools are St. John Vianney, 1250 E. Racine St., and St. William Catholic School, 1822 Ravine St.
