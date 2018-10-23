MILTON
The Milton School Board approved a 2018-19 budget Monday night that will allow the district to tax residents at a lower rate and spend more than it did last year.
The board approved the budget unanimously. No members of the public commented.
The 2018-19 budget totals $42.85 million, a 6.05 percent increase from last year, according to data provided by the school district.
Property taxes will pay for less of the district’s budget this year with a tax levy of $14.66 million, a 0.74 percent decrease from last year’s levy.
The tax levy translates to a tax rate of $7.81 per $1,000 of equalized valuation, down 60 cents from last year’s $8.41 tax rate.
The district has one of the lowest tax rates for school districts in Rock County, director of administrative operations Jerry Schuetz said.
Data from the state Department of Instruction show Milton had the lowest tax rate of school districts in Rock County in 2017-18.
The Parkview School District in Orfordville was the highest in the county last year at $12.23 per $1,000 of equalized value. The Janesville School District was the second lowest at $8.69.
An increase in state aid and shrinking debt service payments allowed the district to increase services without increasing the tax burden, Schuetz said.
The district received $21.14 million in general state aid, down 0.57 percent from $21.26 million last year, but that represents an increase in per-pupil aid. In its enrollment count on the third Friday of September, the district reported having 27 more students for 2018-19 over the previous year.
The state Department of Justice also granted the district two school safety grants totaling $332,786, which made room in the district’s budget for other projects, Schuetz said.
The district’s property values increased 6.76 percent over 2017-18’s values, according to a district memo.
The district will be debt-free in March 2019, Schuetz said, about a month before the district anticipates asking voters to approve a potential capital referendum.
The 2018-19 budget includes increases in services that allow for further investment in students’ educations, Schuetz said.
Service additions include:
- Two new full-time special education aides.
- One new math coach.
- One new math instructor.
- One new district social worker.
The district cut one full-time interpreter because the position was no longer needed, Schuetz said.
Board President Tom Westrick said it is “pretty incredible” that the district was able to add services without raising the tax rate.
